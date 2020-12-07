Seasonal retail stores re-open after a month

Strict rules are in place for customers in stores

Monday is expected to be a trial run for the effectiveness of the partial lifting of the Covid-19 measures, as 110 retail stores selling seasonal items (ie Christmas items) have opened after about a month, with everyone anxiously awaiting how consumers will react, and especially, how the public will comply with the coronavirus protection measures.

The opening of a limited number of stores is accompanied by very strict operating rules, some of which include:

· Customers visiting seasonal stores will be obliged to send a message to 13033 with option 2 or a corresponding completed movement certificate form or a handwritten certificate for transfer/operation to a goods supply store.

· The working hours schedule is set from 7 am to 8.30 pm

· The proportion of people in the store per sq.m. is 4 people per 100 sq.m.

· In stores over 100 sqm one person for 15 each sqm.

· Mandatory use of a mask by everyone

· Keeping a distance of 2 metres

· The use of elevators is not recommended

· In case it is necessary to use an elevator, the capacity in relation to the allowed limit is set at 40%.

· The use of elevators is not permitted, if escalators are available, for the disabled, the elderly, or for the use of catering.

also read

Has Europe Broken the Second Wave? (infographic)

Covid-19 Greece – 904 new cases, 98 deaths on Sunday