Second case of coronavirus victim in U.S confirmed

A second incident of a person infected with the deadly coronavirus was confirmed in Chicago, Illinois, health officials say.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the patient is a 60-year-old woman who traveled to Wuhan, China, where the virus originated, in late December.

She arrived at O’Hare International Airport on January 13, meaning it has been 11 days since she returned to the US.

Health officials say the woman appears to be well and in stable condition

It comes as health officials are testing 12 patients across the country includinf two students, one at Texas A&M University, who had traveled from Wuhan and another student at Tennessee Tech University.

Several people in California, particularly in Alameda County and the Bay Area, are also being examined to see if they have the virus that resembles SARS.

So far, 894 people people have fallen ill since December, mostly in China. As of Friday, 26 people have died.

source dailymail.co.uk