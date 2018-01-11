Secret diplomacy with FYROM: They will not announce where & when Kotzias will meet Dimitrov!

“No comment” by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the positions of the Greek Church

Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov will meet with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzas today, but neither Athens nor the time will be announced for the meeting of the two Foreign Ministers.

Protothema.gr contacted Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Gennimatas, who refused to answer when and when the meeting of Nikos Kotzias with his counterpart, Nikola Dimitrov, will take place.

The Kotzia-Dimitrov meeting, which will be held in an unknown location and at an hour that has also not been announced, takes on -under the responsibility of the Greek Foreign Ministry- all those characteristics that could lead to the conclusion that the negotiations are being held in terms of “secret diplomacy”.

In Athens, the Foreign Ministry did not comment the statements made by Albanian deputy prime minister of FYROM Skopje Osmani, who argued that the Greek government would accept a name containing the term “Macedonia”.

“No comment” by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the positions of the Church

Following the Greek Church’s announcement that the Church of Greece cannot accept the term “Macedonia” or its derivatives for the name of FYROM, leaks attributed to diplomatic and governmental “cycles” proceeded to unprecedented unofficial statements. “Did the Church leadership decide to co-operate with the neo-Nazis of the Golden Dawn?”, was the quote that leaked and was published by the newspaper Kathimerini.

Protothema asked the Foreign Ministry spokesman whether these reports echo the views of Nikos Kotzias. “No comment” was the response of Alexander Gennimatas, a Foreign Ministry spokesman who avoided to deny or confirm these reports against the Church attributed to diplomatic sources.