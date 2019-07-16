Secretary of State Pompeo launches Ministerial to advance Religious Freedom (video)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gives a speech at the beginning of the second Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom (MARF) in the American capital.

The event headed by the top US diplomat brings together 1,000 senior officials from different countries, representatives from international organizations, and civil activists in order to stop religious persecution and discrimination, safeguarding religious liberty across the globe.

Last year, Pompeo called on the UN to establish a new day of global remembrance for victims of religious persecution.