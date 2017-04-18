SEE IT: Braun Strowman suplexes the Big Show, breaks WWE ring (VIDEOS)

Sure, professional wrestling is staged, but seeing a WWE ring crumble is still a sight to see

Big Show, big fall.

Braun Strowman and the Big Show, two of the biggest wrestlers in WWE, came face-to-face on Monday Night RAW and the result was a broken ring.

During their match, Strowman had the Big Show on the top rope and was able to deliver a suplex. The two 7-footers came crashing down onto the ring on their backs and the ring gave out.

“You’ve gotta be kidding me!” yelled announcer Michael Cole as the ring imploded.

Sure, professional wrestling is staged, but seeing a WWE ring crumble is still a sight to see.

The referee was bracing for the collapse by hanging onto the ropes, but it still didn’t prevent him from flipping onto the mat from outside the ring.

The Big Show, who is 7’0’ tall and weighs 383 pounds, has collapsed the ring before in matches against Mark Henry and Brock Lesnar.

Due to the the fact the ring was destroyed, the match between the two big men ended in a no contest.

Source