See the “Half Blood” Lunar Eclipse of 2019 Live Today!

The moon will dip through part of the Earth’s shadow today in a partial lunar eclipse today (July 16) and you can watch it live online, courtesy of the astronomy broadcast service Slooh.

Today’s eclipse, the last lunar eclipse of 2019, will be visible primarily from South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia, and Slooh will offer live views of the mission from 2:40 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. EDT (1840 to 0020 GMT), from its remotely operated telescopes. You can tune in to the webcast at Slooh’s website here, with the website dubbing the event a “Half Blood Lunar Eclipse.”

You will also be able to watch the webcast live at Space.com here, courtesy of Slooh. Slooh uses remotely operated telescopes around the world to connect members to the night sky.

