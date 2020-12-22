Semi-nude Bella Hadid on a large ball

Supermodel Bella Hadid was quite revealing in her latest Instagram post from Calvin Klein’s upcoming advertising campaign. The semi-nude photo shows the model posing lying on a huge ball. This is the first photo-shoot Hadid has done for Calvin Klein since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Hadid showed off a new blonde pixie cut look in a digital campaign for Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2021 show on Instagram. The ambassador of Dior Beauty posted on social media an image with the brand new hairstyle, wearing the final look of the collection.

