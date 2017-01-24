Semi-synthetic organism has been created in lab!

Do you remember the sci-fi movie GATACA with the title formed from the known bases of any DNA sequence in nature (A, T, C, G)? Well, be ready to change that as scientists have created two more synthetic bases, X, Y. And that’s not all, since this was announced as back as 2014.

The real news is that now they have created a semi-synthetic organism in the lab which incorporates all six bases. The difference with the 2014 achievement is that while in 2014 experimentσ the modified bacterium died very quickly being unable to multiply normally, the new organism, based on an E.Coli bacterium, has demonstrated the necessary stability throughout the multiplying process.

The scientists involved argue that such a breakthrough could in time lead to improved medicine and materiel technology.

What the scientists are trying to do now is study how the new genetic code could transferred to RNA that in turn could be “translated” to DNA protein.

The scientists have reassured the public, that they have no intention in trying to form multicellular organisms. What we can add is, this is the stuff great movies are made of…or great tragedies!…