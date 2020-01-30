Sensational Archaic building unearthed at Epidaurus Asclepieion in Greece

The Asclepieion of Epidaurus on the Peloponnesian Peninsula is one of the most significant ancient sites in the entire world

Another structure at the Asklepieion sanctuary, within the archaeological site of Epidavros (Epidaurus) in southern Greece, where the eponymous ancient theater is located, has been excavated by archaeologists, with the hereunto unknown building shedding light on the Archaic period, according to experts.

The building was beneath the iconic circular Tholos of the Asklepieion, dedicated to Apollo and his mythical son, Asclepius and dated to the 4th century BC.

The building is rectangular in shape, has a basement the size of the columned ground floor with a mosaic floor and dates to roughly 600 BC.

The Asclepieion of Epidaurus on the Peloponnesian Peninsula is one of the most significant ancient sites in the entire world.

Currently, it owes a great deal of its fame to the theater, a wonder of acoustics which is still in operation today, but in ancient times it served as a medical sanctuary, and serious illnesses were healed there.

