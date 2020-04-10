Sensual Sofia is on the rise in social media (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: April 10, 2020

The brunette exudes femininity

Instagrammer Sofia Firou is on a rising trajectory in her follower count, as she has already reached 77K while having shared a relatively low number of posts.

It is not surprising, though, as the cute brunette, who managed to capture the heart of popular YouTuber Alexandros Kopsialis, is probably one of the few females who exudes sensuality and femininity without resorting to losing her attire…

To be honest, her incredible figure, not to mention those mesmerising eyes, do help a little…as you can see from her posts.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

•At first , they ask you why you are doing it. Later , they ask you how you did it• 🙏😎👌🧏🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Sofia Firou (@sofia.firou) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#stayhome 🌞🏡

A post shared by Sofia Firou (@sofia.firou) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Καλό μήνα 🦋

A post shared by Sofia Firou (@sofia.firou) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

⚫️⚪️

A post shared by Sofia Firou (@sofia.firou) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️

A post shared by Sofia Firou (@sofia.firou) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Boxing Day 🎁

A post shared by Sofia Firou (@sofia.firou) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Καλοκαιράκι μου πόσο σ’ αγαπω 💎

A post shared by Sofia Firou (@sofia.firou) on

Tags With: