Serbia call for punishment of Swiss players Xhaka and Shaqiri over Albanian eagle celebration at World Cup

Serbia want Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri punished for their Albanian eagle salutes in the country’s defeat in their World Cup grudge match with Switzerland.

The Football Association of Serbia (FSS) also announced it would complain to Fifa about Shaqiri’s boots – which bears the flag of Kosovo – and the display of “several controversial flags” during Friday night’s dramatic Group E game in Kaliningrad.

And the FSS was lodging an official protest as well about the non-award of a second-half penalty to Aleksandar Mitrovic after the Newcastle United striker was hauled to the ground by two Switzerland defenders.

FSS secretary general Jovan Šurbatović said: “We think we were roughly injured in the 66th minute and we’re sure to file a Fifa appeal.

“But that controversial detail in the 66th minute is not the only reason we will write Fifa.

“This is the case of the boots, it is a question of several controversial flags and it is the celebration of both goals for Switzerland.”

Xhaka, whose family was forced to flee the Balkans after his father was jailed for campaigning for Kosovan independence, and Shaqiri, who was born in the former Serbian province, paid tribute to their roots after scoring on Friday.

Given both Albania and Kosovo are members of Fifa and their flags displayed at international matches, it appeared unlikely Xhaka and Shaqiri could be charged with breaching its rules on the display of political symbols.

But Article 54 of its disciplinary code does outlaw what is defined as “provoking the general public”, an offence that carries a two-match ban.

Stoke City winger Shaqiri admitted afterwards he was overtaken by “emotion” after his stoppage-time winner sparked wild celebrations.

