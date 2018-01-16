A leading Serbian politician from Kosovo was killed in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday in the town of Mitrovica. Oliver Ivanovic, 64, who was considered a moderate in the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, was shot as he was arriving at his party headquarters, according to his lawyer. “I am informed that he was shot dead on the spot and efforts to revive him at Mitrovica hospital were unsuccessful,” lawyer Nebojsa Vlajic told AFP.
Serbian politician shot dead in Kosovo
Moderate politician was killed in Mitrovica