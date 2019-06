Seven drown off the Greek island of Lesbos after boat overturns

According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, a total of two children, four women and a man have drowned after a boat carrying them overturned off of the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday.

Fifty-seven other people aboard the boat have been rescued in an ongoing operation.

Authorities have not provided any other details on the incident or the victims’ nationalities.

Many illegal immigrants make the perilous journey across the Aegean Sea from Turkey.