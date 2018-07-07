Seven times Lamborghini made us forget about the movie we were watching (photos)

One of the key elements of success for action movies is fast and classy cars. So many models have appeared, especially in the “Fast and Furious” franchise that it is often quite difficult to make up your mind on which one is better than the other. However, let’s admit it, the curvaceous lines of a Lamborghini always grab ones’ attention, even if they are not a car aficionado. The impressions they leave on us are indelible. There’s is no way around it.

Here is a quick tribute to the Lambos we saw and desired in films

1. “Dr. Strange”: Dr. Strange knew what “beast” he was driving. The supreme Huracan LP 580-2



2. Fast & Furious 4: The Lamborghini LM002 may not be so FAST, but FURIOUS it definitely is



3. Dark Knight Rises: The police may have seized it, but the Lamborghini Aventador was definitely more beautiful than the Batmobile



4. Dark Knight: The Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640 Coupe



5. The Lamborghini Countach really revved up in “The Cannonball Run”



6. Italian Job: The most famous heist started with the Lamborghini Miura



7. Rocky IV: Shortly before stepping into the ring with Ivan Drago, Rocky went for a spin in the magnificent Lamborghini Jalpa

