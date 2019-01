Six killed in train accident in Denmark

The accident shut the bridge linking the islands of Zealand and Fyn

Six people were reportedly killed in a train accident on a bridge in Denmark this morning, police said.

The accident shut the bridge linking the islands of Zealand and Fyn.

The cause of the crash has not been verified, but local media reports suggest a freight train hit a passenger train amid high winds.

Tens of thousands of vehicles cross the bridge every day as well as hundreds of trains.