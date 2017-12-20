Severe clashes between illegal immigrants brake out at the Hotspot of Moria (UPDATE) (VIDEOS)

10 people have been injured including two pregnant women and one child

Severe clashes broke out late Tuesday night at the Hotspot in Moria between Arabs, Afghans and Iraqi illegal immigrants.

Immediate action was taken by anti-riot police forces, who imposed the order a little later.

The Fire Brigade was called also at the Hotspot as the illegal immigrants were burning everything they could get their hands on to build roadblocks.

However, the Fire Brigade didn’t manage to intervene in time and many tents were burned down, as the illegal immigrants had blocked the entrance and started throwing rocks at them.

About 10 people were injured during the clashes and were taken to the hospital of Lesvos.

According to lesvosnews.gr, among the wounded are two pregnant women and one child.

Person standing outside #Moria #Lesvos says he saw 10 injured plus 3 ambulances while violent incidents, guesses about a lot more inside. Police blocked space around entry gates while incident was ongoing. Fire out by now, situation calm from outside. #humanrights #opentheislands pic.twitter.com/ePFjzBsHIO — Michael Räber (@iwatnew) December 19, 2017