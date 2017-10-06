Severe weather phenomena in the upcoming hours!

During the morning hours of Saturday October 7th a severe deterioration of the weather is expected from the northwest.

The phenomena will include:

1. Strong rainfall and storms and in some areas even hail.

The areas effected will be central and eastern Macedonia, Thrace, the islands at the north and east Aegean and possibly the Dodecanese.

Temporarily effected will be the islands of the Ionian Sea, Epirus, western Macedonia, western and central Sterea (Mainlands), northern Peloponnese, Thessaly, the islands of Sporades and the northern Evia.

2. The winds will reach in places 7 and maybe 8 Beauforts

3. The temperature will drop 6 to 8 degrees.