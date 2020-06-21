Severe weather warning issued by HNMS for Sunday

Local rains, thunderstorms and possibly hailstorms are forecast for Sunday, as the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) issuing a severe weather bulletin.

According to meteo.gr. the phenomena will be located mainly in the central and northern mainland and in the North Aegean.

Variable winds from 3 to 7 on the Beaufort scale, and temperatures ranging from 16C to 33C are forecast. In Athens, the weather will be overcast with possibility of rain from the afternoon on. Variable winds from 3 to 5 on the Beaufort scale is predicted, while temperatures from 19C to 32C. In Thessaloniki, overcast with rain especially midday on, and variable winds form 3 to 5 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 18C to 29C.

