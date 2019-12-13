Severe weather warning issued by the Hellenic National Meteorological Service

Heavy rain, thunderstorms to hit many regions of the country

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) issued a severe weather warning moving in from the west of the country starting from Friday.

According to the forecast, the phenomena will include heavy, thunderstorms, accompanied by hailstorms and very strong gales.

By Saturday night (14-12-2019) the weather phenomena will have be confined to the southeast.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms will occur on Friday evening in the Ionian islands, Epirus, western Sterea, western and southern Peloponnese and from night to night

Crete.

By Saturday morning, the extreme weather phenomena will affect the eastern Peloponnese and possibly transient western Macedonia, while the front will move into the eastern mainland and the Cyclades.

By noon the regions Euboea, Sporades, Thessaly, the islands of the northern Aegean, central and eastern Macedonia and Thrace will be affected, while in the afternoon the phenomena will reach the islands of the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese.