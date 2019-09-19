Severe weather warning issued for Thursday and Friday with storms and high winds

The phenomena will include declining temperatures and even hailstorms in some regions

The Hellenic National Meteorological Services (HNMS) issued a severe weather warning for the next two days, with storms, strong gales, and even hail is forecast in some areas.

The weather will shift rapidly after Thursday noon, especially in Central and Northern Greece.

Rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in the evening hours in the North Ionian Sea, Epirus, Thessaly, Macedonia as well as in the areas of Central mainland Greece and the Peloponnese. At the same time the temperature will drop noticeably, especially in the north.

The phenomena will be locally strong mainly in Macedonia and the northern parts of Thessaly, where they are likely to be accompanied by hailstorms. Areas that will be strongly affected include the prefecture and city of Thessaloniki.

Rain and thunderstorms, possibly locally strong, will occur in the Northwest Aegean, on coastal areas of the eastern mainland and Halkidiki, and in regions in northern Greece on Friday night. Areas most likely to be affected include the Sporades islands.