Severe weather warning issued with heavy rainfalls and winds forecast

The phenomena will hit from Thursday

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) issued a severe weather warning bulletin with heavy rainfalls and thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds and local hail storms.

The weather is forecast to gradually worsen in the morning of Thursday, November 19th starting from the southern island region. w

The intense phenomena will affect the Cyclades, Crete, and the Dodecanese.

From the evening hours of Thursday, they are expected to weaken in the Cyclades and from noon on Friday (20-11-2020) in the other areas.

