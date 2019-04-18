Severed human feet keep washing up on shores along the US-Canada border, however…

Authorities in British Columbia, Canada, say they keep finding severed human feet washing up on shores along the US-Canada border — but insist there’s nothing suspicious about it.

The British Columbia Coroners Service on Monday appealed for help to identify a single foot that washed up in West Vancouver, at 30th Street beach, last September.

It’s not clear whether the victim went missing in the Vancouver area — oceanic tides may have just washed up the remains in that region, BC Coroners Service spokesman Andy Watson said, according to a report from CBC.

Read more HERE