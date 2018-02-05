Sex and the City actor Kim Cattrall announces brother’s death

He had disappeared from his home in Canada

Related

GLEE star Mark Salling dead after apparent suicide

Sex and the City actress Kim Cattrall has announced that her missing brother has been found dead, hours after making an appeal on social media for help in finding him.

In a message posted on Twitter, the 61-year-old star wrote: “It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall.”

Earlier in the day, the actress had asked for information that could help locate her brother, who disappeared from his home in Alberta, Canada, last Tuesday.

It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time. pic.twitter.com/n4dQAMrTvS — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) February 4, 2018

“This is not like Chris. He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs,” she wrote.

“Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build and usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf-high black winter boots.”

She added: “He’s a one-of-a-kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this.”

The 61-year-old actress, probably best known for playing the character of Samantha Jones in the New York-based television series and movies, for which she received five Emmy Award nominations, used her Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages to ask for help.

She requested that anyone who knew where he was to contact the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in the town of Blackfalds, Alberta, or CrimeStoppers.

His stepdaughter, Katie Osmond, also used social media to share photos of the man.

She wrote: “I know it’s hard to find people when they’ve gone missing. I’m praying that he comes home safe and unharmed.”

The RCMP confirmed to CBC News that Mr Cattrall’s body had been found, and their investigation into his disappearance had concluded. Police said the death is not considered suspicious.

Source: independent