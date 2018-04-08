Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon promises to make New York sanctuary city

Cynthia Nixon has promised to turn New York into ‘a real sanctuary state’ for undocumented migrants in a swipe at Andrew Cuomo, her rival for the Democratic nomination.

The ex-Sex and the City actress areas including New York City for already adopting so-called ‘sanctuary’ legislation but blamed Cuomo, the current governor, for failing to take it up on a statewide level.

This and similar pro-immigrant measures would help turn the state into a ‘progressive bastion’, Nixon said during a speech in Rochester on Thursday.

‘All of these things that we should have done and that New Yorkers want us do, that’s why I am running.

‘Times up on progressive change and waiting for progressive change in New York,’ Nixon said, according to a report in the New York Daily News.

In the same speech Nixon also demanded more money for schools and renewable energy, and new laws to create a single-tier health system.

The New York Assembly passed sanctuary state legislation last year, but this was thrown out in the Republican-controlled senate.

Cuomo has been accused of preventing sanctuary legislation from going through the Senate by allowing a controversial power-sharing deal between Republicans and a breakaway group of Democrats.

The Independent Democratic Conference joined Republicans in a ‘majority coalition’ in return for leadership positions and lucrative stipends. It lasted for seven years before ending earlier this month.

read more at dailymail.co.uk