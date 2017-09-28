Sex cult in Russia brings “divine enlightenment”! (photos)

Russia is seeking to close down a bizarre ‘sect’ run by a former fitness coach who has recruited dozens of women to his teachings that enlightenment is only attainable through sex.

Sergey Kirienko, 41, accused of forcing his followers to take part in orgies and prostitution ‘in the name of god’, has been detained in Bulgaria and faces extradition to Moscow amid fears that children of his female disciples were kidnapped or abused.

His wife Ksenia Khodyreva fled abroad but another concubine and sect founder Tatiana Severtseva is under house arrest following her extradition from Sofia.

Meanwhile, Russia staged an elaborate operation involving police in Belarus to rescue a five-year-old boy whose mother Anastasia Ziboreva has become ‘an ardent follower’ of Kirienko, cutting off all ties with her relatives, and apparently offering sexual services to clients in South America on his orders.

She is also known by the name Masha More and features in cult online footage amid fears she was brainwashed by the ‘spiritual guru’.

The boy – Yakov – was found recently in Belarus in a car ‘with two strangers’.

He had been kidnapped 14 months ago by members of the cult from his grandparents’ flat in Moscow, and police initially feared he had been murdered.

Cult members released images showing he was still alive, but it took an international police operation to rescue him.

A criminal case is investigating his abduction and seeking evidence of whether he was the victim of sexual crime and torture.

The child has been returned to his grandparents, who are now caring for him.

source: dailymail.co.uk