It said that the Brits have no great inclination to sex…A recent survey by travel platform Trivago might lend more credence to this belief, as 40% of Britons would abstain from sex for a year, for the whole of 2021, in order to take a vacation.

As the data revealed, 46% of women and 34% of men from the UK who participated in the survey said they would be willing to give up sex to go for holidays in 2021.

Accordingly, 42% of respondents said they would accept losing their job to take a vacation.