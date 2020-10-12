Sex Pistols legend Johnny Rotten said he would vote for Donald Trump (video)

Legendary frontman for iconic British punk band Sex Pistols, John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, confirmed he will vote for President Trump’s reelection in November, reasoning that he does not ‘want a politician running the world’, and angering leftists in the process.

While Lydon is British, he also has US citizenship, meaning he is eligible to vote next month.

“The Democrats have destroyed Califonia”, he said at one point in the interview, while he called Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden ‘senile’.

In a further interview with The Guardian, Lydon said “I’d be daft as a brush not to,” vote for Trump, claiming that the President “really is making the country a bit better,” and adding that “He’s the only sensible choice now that Biden is up – he’s incapable of being the man at the helm.”