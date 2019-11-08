Sex toy in Vienna concert Hall sparks terrorist alert!

The anti-terrorist bomb squad was called in after the vibrator went off in a woman’s handbag

A vibrating sex toy caused panic terrorist attack at a Vienna concert hall when it was accidentally activated in a woman’s handbag left at the cloakroom.

The bomb squad was called to the venue when the woman’s vibrator went off inside a bag handed to the cloakroom assistant on Tuesday evening.

Armed officers, together with a bomb squad team, rushed to The Konzerthaus in the Austrian capital Vienna where the vibrating bag was examined for traces of explosives.

The cloakroom attendant had been gathering cloaks and bags from music lovers at the Viennese concert hall which seats around 3,000 when she alerted police to something suspicious.

