Sex toys sales rise amid coronavirus self isolation

Not being able to leave the house is boring, particularly if there’s no one in the house for you to have sex with. As we all self-isolate amid the coronavirus crisis, it seems we’re constantly looking for ways to get off – news which has been welcomed by sex toy companies, who have seen a worldwide surge in sales.

According to T3 Magazine, sex toy brand Womanizer has seen a 50 per cent rise in sales since January 1, when the outbreak took off in China. While sales in Italy – which has been on lockdown since the beginning of March – are 60 per cent higher than predicted.

“Of course, we didn’t anticipate a surge in sales due to coronavirus,” Johanna Rief, Womanizer’s head of sexual empowerment, told T3. “We do know that time is an essential factor when it comes to sexuality and self-pleasure. With the prospect of long periods at home either alone or with your partner, people are exploring new ways to make the best of the time available.”

Sex has unsurprisingly come up a lot during conversation about coronavirus. Porn sites CamSoda and Pornhub both offered free content to those in quarantine, while ‘coronavirus porn’ has popped up on a variety of adult platforms – e.g. “COVID-19 Coronavirus: Horny Slut Has to Use Protection During Outbreak!”.

