Sexiest golfer in the world poses for Sports Illustrated (video-photos)

The 2018 swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated welcomes its youngest member, who is no other than the 24-year-old professional golfer Paige Spiranac.
Spiranac agreed to pose on the pages of the magazine, as she wishes to awaken the audience about online bullying. The athlete is part of the Cybersmile online initiative, a nonprofit company that deals with the issue hopes to use the famous magazine to inform people on the pressing matter.
In her emotional interview on camera, she spoke about the bullying she suffered as a female golf player and her commitment to raising awareness on the issue and fighting against harassment and mean attacks. “People think that words don’t mean anything but words cut deep”, she said.
