Sexual allegations – Ex-actor Apostolos Gletsos says he might have overstepped the limits in the past

Apostolos Gletsos a heartthrob on Greek TV in the ’90s and politician, confessed he might have unknowingly crossed the lines when it comes to treating female actresses innapropriately in the past and asked for forgiveness.

The former actor was invited to Alpha TV’s show “Tik Talk”, where he talked to reporter Antonis Schroeter, in light of the recent widespread allegations of sexual abuse and harassment in the movie and entertainment industry.

“On this occasion, I went back and thought that maybe sometimes I pushed the limits of the victims and I became a perpetrator without realising it or I did not understand it,” he said.

“I may have said something bad or what you say. The star of the series, a girl who comes to perform a couple of lines, tells her: ‘We will go out at night’, she is afraid of losing her role or wanting to increase her role… There is clearly exploitation. Yes, now that I think about it, it has happened. At that time I did not think about it, now I think about it. At that time I was saying that I am a nice man, now I think that I may have taken advantage of that girl, who may have been 10 years older than me and I do not like me at all and I apologise if I did. I have two specific things on my mind. A couple of people, who may have been oppressed and did not want it,” he concluded.