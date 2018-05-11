“Sexual consent expert” says parents should ask permission before changing babies’ diaper!

Carson, who describes herself as “a leading Australian sexuality educator, researcher, speaker, author and ultimate keeper of a straight face when dispelling children’s misconceptions about bodies and baby making,” told ABC that parents should ask their baby’s consent before changing their diapers.

She called it an important step to establish a “culture of consent” in the home.

Carson instructed parents to make eye contact with their infants, and ask, “‘I’m going to change your nappy now, is that okay?’ Of course the baby is not going to respond ‘yes mum, that’s awesome. I’d love to have my nappy changed,’” she said.

“But if you leave a space, and wait for body language and wait to make eye contact, then you’re letting that child know that their response matters.”

At the top of the segment, Carson identified herself as working with children from three years old on issues surrounding consent. She added that parents ought to introduce issues of consent as early as from birth.

Social media users and conservative pundits were quit to slap down the “leftist lunacy,” as many called it.

Former Senate candidate for the right-wing Australian Liberty Party, Kirralie Smith, wrote on Facebook:

“This goes way beyond lunacy! This is neglect and child abuse!!!! Many children never want you to change their nappy. Asking them for consent is a serious indication of severe mental problems. Nappies must be changed to prevent serious skin damage and pain for the child. What is worse is the fact the ABC actually spent our tax dollars on this moronic opinion.”

Imam Tawhidi, know as Imam of Peace on Twitter, compared such bizarre consent rules to Islamic law and fatwas.

The lunacy of the Left reminds me of the outrageous Islamic Fatwas issued every now and then. They want you to seek permission from your newborn before changing their nappy. The next thing they’ll want you to do is ask your foot for permission before inserting it into your shoe. https://t.co/JrioZDi4Mg — Imam Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) May 10, 2018

Carson took to Facebook Thursday to issue a statement about the backlash, saying, “I gave an interview the other day about teaching consent to young children…Sadly, some people have chosen to ridicule me (oh no! Pink hair! Must be a lesbian!) and the notion of giving infants bodily autonomy (poo in nappies har har amiright?!).”

