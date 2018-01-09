Sexy Alessandra Ambrosio dances in space! (video-photos)

Jan, 09 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

New video for magazine “Love”

Alessandra Ambrosio transforms into a sexy space girl for the second video of magazine “Love”. The Victoria’s Secret sexy model shows off her sensual dance moves to an otherworldly beat in outer space.

