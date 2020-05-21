Sexy Anna welcomes summer soaking up some sun on her terrace (photos-videos)

The hot brunette is preparing her fans for what is to come

“My first sunbathing on the roof today, did you go for a swim?”, wrote former Greece’s Next Top Model (GNTM) contestant Anna Amanatidou. The hot brunette shared a photo in a blue bikini lying on the terrace with her 193K Instagram followers.

The sexy model gave her fans a small taste of what will be following as we enter the hotter period of the year, and her followers are all hyped up to see her sexy figure in revealing swimsuits.