Sexy Greek actress Athina Oionomakou stars in Alpha TV’s comic series “Ela sti Thesi Mou-Come in my shoes”. The beautiful actress has a killer body, which is no surprise given her passion for fitness and training. Aerial yoga is one of her favourite methods of exercise to keep in top shape, as she proved in her latest post on Instagram.

Hello February💕 #newmonth #newgoals #summerloading #february17 Ένα βίντεο που δημοσίευσε ο χρήστης Athina Oikonomakou Official☾ (@athinao1konomakou) στις Φεβ 1, 2017, 3:01πμ PST