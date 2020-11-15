Sexy Bella Hadid celebrates topless for a good cause (photo)

Bella Hadid – like many models – is doing remote modeling taking pictures of herself posing.

In this case, the 24-year-old model, wanting to contribute to a good cause, launched in collaboration with Chrome Hearts a special edition of baby tees and classic tees that would be sold only for one day through the website of Chrome Hearts for charity.

The 49 pieces made available by Chrome Hearts “were sold out” within five minutes and Hadid celebrated the event with a sexy post on Instagram. She posed only in her underwear, a crimson wig and PVC boots in the same shade.

photo credit Bella Hadid Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

