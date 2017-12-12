Sexy Charlotte McKinney into a skimpy leopard print bikini! (SAUCY VIDEO-PHOTOS)

A glimpse of summer in the middle of winter!…

Charlotte McKinney, the 24-year-old American Baywatch star rose to fame thanks to her incredible curves, slipped them into a skimpy leopard print bikini, putting on a rather eye-popping display.

The blonde bombshell first rose to prominence in Carl’s Jr’s All Natural Burger commercial in 2015, which was aired during the Superbowl.

She then continued her rise to fame when she was cast in the film adaptation of Baywatch this year.

We don’t know if she will manage to have a long career in Hollywood, but as a model, the road is open and clear as anyone can easily see.

(Click to enlarge)