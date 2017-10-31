Sexy Chloe Khan leaves very little to imagination!… (HOT PHOTOS)

Related
Chloe Khan shared a very cheeky Instagram post with her fans, showing off her surgically enhanced bum in a thong bikini.
The 27-year-old enjoyed the view in an infinity pool in Dubai, her pert bum poking above the surface of the water.
She used the snap to grab followers’ attention in the hope they could help her with suggestions of places to take her friend Katie Salmon on holiday.
She wrote:
“Hey loves, it’s its Katie Salmon birthday next month and bleubriggs and myself want to take her somewhere for a lush girls week. Any suggestions where? We were thinking maybe Santorini as none of us have ever been but is it as good as it looks or we are open to ideas??”