Sexy girls-next-door: No need to be famous to be hot! (10 RACY PHOTOS)

A supermodel lookalike could be your neighbor…

Well, not all sexy women are rich, famous or with a career in modeling.

Some unbelievably hot women can be living, literally, next door!

So, here are a few examples, just to see what we mean.

Can you tell the hot celebrity from the sexy girl-next-door?

(Click to enlarge)