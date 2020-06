Sexy Ioanna strikes hot pose wearing bikini in bathtub (photos)

The blonde babe made her social media followers lose their minds

Hot social media influencer Ioanna Touni posed in a “sexy” bikini photo on her Instagram account to the delight of her 500K+ followers.

Summer has arrived and in some parts of Greece, the weather may still be unstable, but Ioanna Touni decided to wear her swimsuit and make all her male fans lose their minds.

The blonde babe slipped into an orange bikini and posed in her bathtub, drawing all eyes on her incredible figure and teasing pose.