Sexy Irina flaunts her beautiful bum! (photo)

Sexier than ever, Irina Shayk was photographed wearing a white low cut casual blouse and showing off her incredible buttocks while swirling around in a sexy pose.
Sporting short hair Irina had a pair of suspenders and captioned her photo: “Honored to have been a part of the first-ever exhibition dedicated to @ManfredThierryMugler,
on view at @mbamtl starting 03.02.19❤ For this shoot, they brought all of these incredible pieces from his archive.. True genius‼ Be sure to check out this amazing retrospective, showing pieces from 1973 and 2001.”
View this post on Instagram
Honored to have been a part of the first-ever exhibition dedicated to @ManfredThierryMugler, on view at @mbamtl starting 03.02.19❤ For this shoot, they brought all of these incredible pieces from his archive.. True genius‼ Be sure to check out this amazing retrospective, showing pieces from 1973 and 2001. @muglerofficial, photographed by @alixmalka.