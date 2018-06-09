Sexy Julia Nova tests the waters in Mykonos (video)

With the advent of summer in Greece, the global jet set descends on the island of Mykonos. This applies to local celebrities, of course. Julia Nova, the blonde bombshell started her holidays after the end of the TV show “Wheel of Fortune” and appeared as sexy as ever on the cosmopolitan island. The beautiful babe showed up at Platy Gialos beach wearing a hot bikini, raising the already high temperatures. She was accompanied by her sexy friend Fotini Zannis. Mykonos Live TV “caught” them as they were testing out the waters…