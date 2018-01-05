Sexy Katerina Stikoudi bursts balloons in a festive mood! (videos)

Greek singer Katerina Stikoudi recently performed abroad during the holiday season. The talented beauty shared some videos with her fans on Instagram during her show at a casino in Skopje, FYROM for the holiday period, as well as some behind the scenes footage of her photo-shoot for a Greek publication’s calendar. After her show in Skopje where she ushered in the new year, sexy Katerina started stomping on balloons on the floor. She seemed to be having quite the time and cared little about the looks of the people at the casino where she appeared. The singer recently said she did not want to represent Greece in the Eurovision song contest as she considered it to be unlucky.

