Sexy Laura dyes her hair and looks like Kim Kardashian (photos)

Not all commenters agreed

Sexy celebrity Laura Narjes has changed her hair colour and bears a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian, as some commented on her photo.

The 30-year-old TV presenter abandoned the blonde colour and dyed her hair brown, also cutting it.

She posted a photo of herself on Instagram with her new hair look, garnering many conflicting comments, as well as compliments that she now looks like the famous Kardashian.

View this post on Instagram 🍫🤎 A post shared by Laura Narjes (@lauranarjes) on Oct 21, 2020 at 9:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram Missin’ summer already 🤎 A post shared by Laura Narjes (@lauranarjes) on Sep 29, 2020 at 10:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram Hi there 💛 ________________________________________<3 #tb #summervibes A post shared by Laura Narjes (@lauranarjes) on Sep 8, 2020 at 3:36am PDT