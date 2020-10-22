Sexy Laura dyes her hair and looks like Kim Kardashian (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: October 22, 2020

Not all commenters agreed

Related Stories

Sexy celebrity Laura Narjes has changed her hair colour and bears a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian, as some commented on her photo.

The 30-year-old TV presenter abandoned the blonde colour and dyed her hair brown, also cutting it.

She posted a photo of herself on Instagram with her new hair look, garnering many conflicting comments, as well as compliments that she now looks like the famous Kardashian.

also read

The Smartphone Duopoly (infographic)

Turkish survey Oruc Reis Navtex extended until October 27

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🍫🤎

A post shared by Laura Narjes (@lauranarjes) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Missin’ summer already 🤎

A post shared by Laura Narjes (@lauranarjes) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hi there 💛 ________________________________________<3 #tb #summervibes

A post shared by Laura Narjes (@lauranarjes) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

So, it’s the last day of summer, huh? _________________________________________<3 #readyforit

A post shared by Laura Narjes (@lauranarjes) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

It’s my birthday month and I’m turning 30 in one week _______________________________<3 #leo #0808

A post shared by Laura Narjes (@lauranarjes) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Who’s in for a dive? 🍋(And actually teach me how to 😅) ____________________________________<3 #ilovegreece #santorini

A post shared by Laura Narjes (@lauranarjes) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Νοσταλγία. ______________________________________<3 #menoumespiti #vacay #travel #freedom

A post shared by Laura Narjes (@lauranarjes) on

Tags With: