Sexy Maggie flaunts her “assets” (photos)

Sexy Greek dj Maggie Charalambidou, who was fantasy for most Greek males in the 90s keeps on proving why she has still got it. The hot, busty brunette, who has an increasing number of social media followers, shared a photo showing off her best “asset” captioned “I always loved and like the sexy photos! ️ That’s why I take them! ️ It’s aesthetics! ️As long as I feel I can support them, you won’t be saved from me….” Wearing a leopard patern one-piece swimsuit and with her backside towards the camera, Maggie simply reminded us why she had the reputation as one of the hottest butts in Greece….