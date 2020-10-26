Sexy Maggie is proof time is relative (photos)

Maggie Charalambidou is still one of the sexiest women in Greek showbiz. The brunette bombshell might be 53, but she definitely doesn’t look it judging from her appearance.
The well-known radio producer and DJ, uploads frequently on Instagram flaunting her beautiful body, and her fans are definitely not disappointed.
In her latest posts, she shared a few photos posing in her sexy lingerie and having with the beautiful vista of Santorini as the backdrop.
In the caption, Maggie Charalambidou says “Wonderful day 💋 💋
Good morning, great company !!! 😍
Isn’t the view from above magical? Infinite blue 💕 on our plate 💋 How to resist and not immortalize it? 😜”
View this post on Instagram
Εσείς αλλάξατε την ώρα? 😜 Υπέροχη μέρα 😉 💋 Καλημέρα φοβερό παρεακι!!! 😍 Δεν είναι μαγική η θεα από εδώ ψηλά? Απέραντο γαλάζιο 💕 στο πιάτο μας 💋 Πως να αντισταθώ και μη την απαθανατισω? 😜 #goodmorning #biglove #bigblue #seaoflove #stillsummer #sunshine #sundaymood #sundaymorning #sundayfun #sundaymornings #timechange
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to paradise!!! Σας καλωσορίζω στον παράδεισο!!! 😍 Να έχουμε μια όμορφη Κυριακή! Υγεία σε όλους μας!!! Μη ξεχνάτε να χαμογελάτε 😊 #santorinigreece #paradise @suitesofthegods.official # #stillsummer #mygreece #kaldera #sunshine #sunday #sundaymood #sundayfun #sunsetvibes