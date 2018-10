As expected Mikaela Eleni Fotiadis, impressed Greece’s Next Top Model judges, and passed into the next round with flying colours. A mother of a one-year-old baby, the blonde beauty talked to the judges of the Star Channel beauty TV show, about the miracle of motherhood and the difficulties she encountered in breastfeeding.

Mikaela moved from the Hague to Ierapetra in Crete and became Star Hellas in 2016, while she was also voted as the most beautiful woman in Europe.

