Sexy Nafeli Axioti proves precious things come in small packages (photos)

“My Style Rocks” is a reality show that tests the knowledge and taste of the young female contestants. The show aired on Skai TV, is quite popular with the female audience. It does have it male fans, too, though. They have their own favourite, which obviously differs from that of the ladies, as they take other things into consideration. It is Nefeli Axiotis. The 27-year-old girl has studied design but is professionally involved in fashion, having opened her own company with handmade swimwear and clothes called “Salty Vibes”.

The petite beauty is proof that precious things come in small packages.