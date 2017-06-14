Sexy Panelope Anastasopoulou in swimsuit on magazine cover (photo)

Sexy Greek actress Penelope Anastasopoulou has been embracing the joys of motherhood since becoming a parent about a year ago. Her beautiful daughter Lydia has been keeping her and her partner busy, but the talented artists took some time out for a hot photo shoot in magazine “Down Town”. In her interview, Penelope revealed her daily routine now that she has to take care of her lovely daughter and how she has turned her back on bikinis, hair salons and the treadmill. Nevertheless, the hot actress slipped into a one-piece swim suit and graced the cover of Down Town showing off her amazing curves.