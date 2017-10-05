Sexy Playmate Alexandra Panagiotarou knows how to rock the Style…(photos)

Oct, 05 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Hot blonde babe takes part in TV show competition

Related

My Style Rocks is a new TV show on Skai TV where young girls compete to show their personal style and dress sense. One of the girls competing is none other than Alexandra Panagiotarou a former Playmate. The hot Alexandra shows us she can really rock the style….

💎velvet jumpsuit 27,90€

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη A.Panagiotarou Giannopoulou (@alexandra_panagiotarou) στις

💎Velvet jumpsuit 27,90€

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη A.Panagiotarou Giannopoulou (@alexandra_panagiotarou) στις

Satin jumpsuit ❤️ 💎26,90€ #jumpsuit #alwaysinsandrastyles #floral

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη A.Panagiotarou Giannopoulou (@alexandra_panagiotarou) στις

Satin jumpsuit ❤️ 💎26,90€ #jumpsuit #alwaysinsandrastyles #floral

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη A.Panagiotarou Giannopoulou (@alexandra_panagiotarou) στις

Satin jumpsuit ❤️ 💎26,90€ #jumpsuit #alwaysinsandrastyles #floral

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη A.Panagiotarou Giannopoulou (@alexandra_panagiotarou) στις

💎black dress 32,90€

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη A.Panagiotarou Giannopoulou (@alexandra_panagiotarou) στις

Black love 🖤 💎Dress 32,90€ #dress #blackdress #redlips #alwaysinsandrastyles

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη A.Panagiotarou Giannopoulou (@alexandra_panagiotarou) στις

Have a day full of energy and exercise 🏃🏼‍♀️ 💎Gym set 36,90€

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη A.Panagiotarou Giannopoulou (@alexandra_panagiotarou) στις

Lovely bandage dress! Red for passion ❤️ 💎42,90€ #redpassion #redlove #redmood #dress #bandagedress #firstbeawoman #alwaysinsandrastyles

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη A.Panagiotarou Giannopoulou (@alexandra_panagiotarou) στις

Lovely bandage dress! Red for passion ❤️ 💎42,90€ #redpassion #redlove #redmood #dress #bandagedress #firstbeawoman #alwaysinsandrastyles

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη A.Panagiotarou Giannopoulou (@alexandra_panagiotarou) στις

Go wild..for a while..! 🔱🔱 #milos #holidayspirit #holidaysforever #summervibes #helloseptember #nature #sea #sarakiniko #greekislands

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη A.Panagiotarou Giannopoulou (@alexandra_panagiotarou) στις

Tags With: